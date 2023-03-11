Does Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Look Expensive At $8.59? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.59 trading at -$0.35 or -3.91% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $537.30M. That closing price of OIS’s stock is at a discount of -21.89% from its 52-week high price of $10.47 and is indicating a premium of 59.14% from its 52-week low price of $3.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 620.35K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.91%, in the last five days OIS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $8.59 price level, adding 17.0% to its value on the day. Oil States International Inc.’s shares saw a change of 15.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -17.32% in past 5-day. Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS) showed a performance of -2.05% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.96 million shares which calculate 3.72 days to cover the short interests.

Oil States International Inc. (OIS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Oil States International Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 81.99% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 300.00% while that of industry is 37.60. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 128.60% in the current quarter and calculating 118.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 28.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $198.62 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $198.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $161.32 million and $164.04 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 23.10% while estimating it to be 21.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.80% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 85.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -6.99%.

OIS Dividends

Oil States International Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Oil States International Inc. (NYSE:OIS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.27 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 92.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.27% institutions for Oil States International Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at OIS for having 11.45 million shares of worth $44.53 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.91% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Palisade Capital Management, L.L.C., which was holding about 4.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.54 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.77 million shares of worth $35.61 million or 7.47% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.51 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $16.95 million in the company or a holder of 3.93% of company’s stock.