Does Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) Look Expensive At $12.85? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $12.85 trading at -$0.82 or -6.00% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.15B. That closing price of IE’s stock is at a discount of -28.79% from its 52-week high price of $16.55 and is indicating a premium of 45.45% from its 52-week low price of $7.01. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 310.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.00%, in the last five days IE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $12.85 price level, adding 22.36% to its value on the day. Ivanhoe Electric Inc.’s shares saw a change of 5.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -18.83% in past 5-day. Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE) showed a performance of -3.89% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.83 million shares which calculate 4.1 days to cover the short interests.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 18.00% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -263.54% while that of industry is 18.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

IE Dividends

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX:IE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.54% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.96 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 62.59%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.96% institutions for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at IE for having 8.61 million shares of worth $71.02 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.27% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Sailingstone Capital Partners LLC, which was holding about 3.99 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $32.95 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.38 million shares of worth $65.4 million or 5.79% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.0 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.53 million in the company or a holder of 1.08% of company’s stock.