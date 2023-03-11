Does Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) Look Expensive At $1.91? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) saw 0.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.91 trading at -$0.08 or -4.02% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $802.91M. That closing price of INTR’s stock is at a discount of -142.41% from its 52-week high price of $4.63 and is indicating a premium of 9.95% from its 52-week low price of $1.72. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 387.95K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Inter & Co Inc. (INTR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.30. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 13 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.01 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.02%, in the last five days INTR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $1.91 price level, adding 12.39% to its value on the day. Inter & Co Inc.’s shares saw a change of -19.41% in year-to-date performance and have moved 1.60% in past 5-day. Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) showed a performance of -16.59% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 1.08 days to cover the short interests.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $191.32 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $214.59 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 13 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.51% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 7.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 7.97% institutions for Inter & Co Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Softbank Group Corporation is the top institutional holder at INTR for having 64.51 million shares of worth $123.21 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 22.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Banco BTG Pactual SA, which was holding about 3.39 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.19% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $6.48 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and iShares BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 76976.0 shares of worth $0.15 million or 0.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 19989.0 shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $38178.0 in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.