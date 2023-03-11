D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) -21.10% Down Over Last Week, What Happens Next?

In last trading session, D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) saw 0.85 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.62 trading at -$0.06 or -8.44% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $61.63M. That closing price of QBTS’s stock is at a discount of -2033.87% from its 52-week high price of $13.23 and is indicating a discount of -6.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.91 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.89 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 5 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.44%, in the last five days QBTS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.62 price level, adding 25.3% to its value on the day. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s shares saw a change of -56.76% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.10% in past 5-day. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS) showed a performance of -46.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.47 million shares which calculate 0.4 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.20 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.0% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1512.9% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -545.16% for stock’s current value.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS) estimates and forecasts

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $2.63 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $3.26 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

QBTS Dividends

D-Wave Quantum Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.07% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 128.97 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 137.31%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 128.97% institutions for D-Wave Quantum Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board is the top institutional holder at QBTS for having 59.43 million shares of worth $467.72 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 94.19% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 7.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 12.58% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $62.49 million.

On the other hand, Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and Janus Detroit St Tr-Janus Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 80979.0 shares of worth $0.24 million or 0.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 53767.0 shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.16 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.