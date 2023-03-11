Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Drops -21.63% In One Week: What’s Boosting Its Stock?

In last trading session, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) saw 0.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.20 trading at $0.01 or 5.26% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $4.24M. That closing price of CRKN’s stock is at a discount of -960.0% from its 52-week high price of $2.12 and is indicating a premium of 75.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.73 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.72 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 5.26%, in the last five days CRKN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.20 price level, adding 28.32% to its value on the day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s shares saw a change of 5.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.63% in past 5-day. Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) showed a performance of -25.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.18 million shares which calculate 0.19 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (CRKN) estimates and forecasts

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $15 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -39.30% during past 5 years.

CRKN Dividends

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on November 11 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.03% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.09 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 22.58%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.09% institutions for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bard Associates Inc. is the top institutional holder at CRKN for having 1.33 million shares of worth $0.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pitcairn Company, which was holding about 0.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.44% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $95534.0.

On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.17 million shares of worth $39671.0 or 0.60% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 72292.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14819.0 in the company or a holder of 0.25% of company’s stock.