Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) At $24.75: What To Do?

In last trading session, Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) saw 0.9 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $24.75 trading at -$1.07 or -4.14% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.78B. That closing price of CERE’s stock is at a discount of -67.52% from its 52-week high price of $41.46 and is indicating a premium of 19.76% from its 52-week low price of $19.86. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 615.91K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.10. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 11 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 3 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.64 in the current quarter.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.14%, in the last five days CERE remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $24.75 price level, adding 12.17% to its value on the day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of -21.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.00% in past 5-day. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) showed a performance of -23.75% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.7 million shares which calculate 12.14 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $38.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.88% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $26.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $52.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -110.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -5.05% for stock’s current value.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -23.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -17.24% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -60.00% in the current quarter and calculating -43.50% decrease in the next quarter.

CERE Dividends

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 17.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 104.57%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.17% institutions for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Bain Capital Investors, LLC is the top institutional holder at CERE for having 60.63 million shares of worth $1.71 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 38.79% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 23.32 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 14.92% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $658.9 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.81 million shares of worth $168.13 million or 3.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.29 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $72.07 million in the company or a holder of 1.46% of company’s stock.