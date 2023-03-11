Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) At $3.97: So What?

In last trading session, Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) saw 0.42 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.97 trading at -$0.63 or -13.70% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $43.39M. That closing price of CDIO’s stock is at a discount of -158.19% from its 52-week high price of $10.25 and is indicating a premium of 79.85% from its 52-week low price of $0.80. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 20.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.96 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.09 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -13.70%, in the last five days CDIO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.97 price level, adding 38.83% to its value on the day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 274.53% in year-to-date performance and have moved -42.30% in past 5-day. Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO) showed a performance of 88.15% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $8.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 50.37% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -101.51% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -101.51% for stock’s current value.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (CDIO) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $400 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $500 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

CDIO Dividends

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CDIO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 42.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 51.50 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 51.50% institutions for Cardio Diagnostics Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. is the top institutional holder at CDIO for having 0.56 million shares of worth $5.6 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.86% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Saba Capital Management, L.P., which was holding about 0.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $4.73 million.

On the other hand, AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd and RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 39048.0 shares of worth $0.39 million or 0.41% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 29228.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.29 million in the company or a holder of 0.31% of company’s stock.