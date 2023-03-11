Buy, Sell Or Hold SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) At $1.03?

In last trading session, SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) saw 0.5 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.03 trading at -$0.09 or -8.04% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $83.12M. That closing price of SATX’s stock is at a discount of -7590.29% from its 52-week high price of $79.21 and is indicating a discount of -8.74% from its 52-week low price of $1.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.92 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.21 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.04%, in the last five days SATX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.03 price level, adding 23.7% to its value on the day. SatixFy Communications Ltd.’s shares saw a change of -86.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.53% in past 5-day. SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX) showed a performance of -40.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 89230.0 shares which calculate 0.25 days to cover the short interests.

SATX Dividends

SatixFy Communications Ltd. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SatixFy Communications Ltd. (AMEX:SATX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.09% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 29.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 65.20%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 29.28% institutions for SatixFy Communications Ltd. that are currently holding shares of the company. iShares Robotics and Artificial Intelligence Multisector ETF is the top institutional holder at SATX for having 92267.0 shares of worth $0.72 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.11% of the company’s outstanding shares.