Buy, Sell Or Hold Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) At $0.41?

In last trading session, Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) saw 0.34 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.02. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.41 trading at -$0.05 or -10.65% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $74.71M. That closing price of KXIN’s stock is at a discount of -307.32% from its 52-week high price of $1.67 and is indicating a premium of 31.71% from its 52-week low price of $0.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 239.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -10.65%, in the last five days KXIN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.41 price level, adding 21.15% to its value on the day. Kaixin Auto Holdings’s shares saw a change of 40.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -21.10% in past 5-day. Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN) showed a performance of 2.60% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.13 million shares which calculate 0.43 days to cover the short interests.

KXIN Dividends

Kaixin Auto Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on October 26 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ:KXIN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 38.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.23 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.37%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.23% institutions for Kaixin Auto Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. is the top institutional holder at KXIN for having 0.27 million shares of worth $0.21 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.14% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, which was holding about 90645.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $69796.0.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.24 million shares of worth $71777.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 90645.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $44416.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.