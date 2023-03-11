BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Climbs 15.90% In 2023; Are Investors Attracted By Its $1.43 Price?

In last trading session, BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw 0.38 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.43 trading at -$0.19 or -11.73% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $55.67M. That closing price of BYSI’s stock is at a discount of -141.26% from its 52-week high price of $3.45 and is indicating a premium of 62.24% from its 52-week low price of $0.54. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.12 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.09 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Underweight while assigning it a mean rating of 4.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 0 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -11.73%, in the last five days BYSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.43 price level, adding 24.74% to its value on the day. BeyondSpring Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.94% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.53% in past 5-day. BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) showed a performance of -50.86% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.41 million shares which calculate 4.65 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 76.17% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $11.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -669.23% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 30.07% for stock’s current value.

BeyondSpring Inc. (BYSI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BeyondSpring Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -5.30% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 15.85% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $340k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $340k in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $338k and $338k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 0.60% while estimating it to be 0.60% for the next quarter.

BYSI Dividends

BeyondSpring Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 12 and April 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 40.55% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 18.35 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 30.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 18.35% institutions for BeyondSpring Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Decheng Capital Management III (Cayman), LLC is the top institutional holder at BYSI for having 4.96 million shares of worth $4.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.74% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Millennium Management Llc, which was holding about 0.34 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.88% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.34 million.

On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 45415.0 shares of worth $85380.0 or 0.12% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 20183.0 shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $11706.0 in the company or a holder of 0.05% of company’s stock.