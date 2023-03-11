Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) Climbs 91.10% In 2023; Is It Attractive Enough At $0.67?

In last trading session, Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) saw 0.57 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.67 trading at -$0.03 or -4.28% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $85.45M. That closing price of ATOS’s stock is at a discount of -141.79% from its 52-week high price of $1.62 and is indicating a premium of 25.37% from its 52-week low price of $0.50. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.3 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 538.23K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.28%, in the last five days ATOS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.67 price level, adding 8.22% to its value on the day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of 27.68% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.98% in past 5-day. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS) showed a performance of -11.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.79 million shares which calculate 12.22 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 86.6% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $6.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -795.52% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -497.01% for stock’s current value.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 63.20% during past 5 years.

ATOS Dividends

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 21.74 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 21.75%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 21.74% institutions for Atossa Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at ATOS for having 5.69 million shares of worth $4.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 3.53 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.79% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.95 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.78 million shares of worth $3.15 million or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.68 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.4 million in the company or a holder of 1.33% of company’s stock.