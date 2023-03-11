Analysts Predict GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) To Reach $5.50 In 12 Months

In last trading session, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) saw 0.76 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.37 trading at -$0.04 or -9.75% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $53.74M. That closing price of GRNA’s stock is at a discount of -3724.32% from its 52-week high price of $14.15 and is indicating a discount of -10.81% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 311.25K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.50. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 2 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 2 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.75%, in the last five days GRNA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.37 price level, adding 30.19% to its value on the day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares saw a change of -68.64% in year-to-date performance and have moved -29.11% in past 5-day. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA) showed a performance of -61.40% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.61 million shares which calculate 14.38 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.75 to the stock, which implies a rise of 92.21% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1386.49% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -981.08% for stock’s current value.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) estimates and forecasts

0 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.73 million for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.6 million in the next quarter that will end on Dec 2022.

GRNA Dividends

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on August 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (NASDAQ:GRNA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 45.39% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 26.59 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 48.69%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 26.59% institutions for GreenLight Biosciences Holdings that are currently holding shares of the company. Cormorant Asset Management, LP is the top institutional holder at GRNA for having 10.26 million shares of worth $23.81 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.77% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is CONTINENTAL GRAIN COMPANY, which was holding about 6.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.06 million.

On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.71 million shares of worth $2.01 million or 1.13% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.81 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.88 million in the company or a holder of 0.54% of company’s stock.