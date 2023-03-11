Analysts Predict Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) To Reach $18.00 In 12 Months

In last trading session, Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) saw 0.71 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.57. Company’s recent per share price level of $7.08 trading at -$1.48 or -17.29% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $184.58M. That closing price of CABA’s stock is at a discount of -81.92% from its 52-week high price of $12.88 and is indicating a premium of 91.67% from its 52-week low price of $0.59. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.36 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 733.50K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 7 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 7 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.45 in the current quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -17.29%, in the last five days CABA remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $7.08 price level, adding 24.03% to its value on the day. Cabaletta Bio Inc.’s shares saw a change of -23.46% in year-to-date performance and have moved -22.20% in past 5-day. Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) showed a performance of -42.72% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.39 million shares which calculate 4.39 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $13.50 to the stock, which implies a rise of 47.56% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $10.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $18.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -154.24% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -41.24% for stock’s current value.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cabaletta Bio Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 629.90% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.22% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 8.20% in the current quarter and calculating 4.40% increase in the next quarter.

CABA Dividends

Cabaletta Bio Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 15 and March 20 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cabaletta Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 11.31% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 56.69 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.92%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 56.69% institutions for Cabaletta Bio Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. is the top institutional holder at CABA for having 2.54 million shares of worth $1.65 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.76% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 1.28 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.83 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.06 million shares of worth $0.69 million or 3.66% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.19 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.12 million in the company or a holder of 0.66% of company’s stock.