After A 1.25% Gain In Share Price, Is Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) A Better Trade Than Others?

In last trading session, Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) saw 0.31 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.88. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.21 trading at $0.0 or 1.25% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $33.79M. That closing price of AUMN’s stock is at a discount of -195.24% from its 52-week high price of $0.62 and from its 52-week low price of $0.21. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.31 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 479.29K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Golden Minerals Company (AUMN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.25%, in the last five days AUMN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.21 price level, adding 8.7% to its value on the day. Golden Minerals Company’s shares saw a change of -23.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.67% in past 5-day. Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN) showed a performance of -17.81% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.98 million shares which calculate 4.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $0.82 to the stock, which implies a rise of 74.39% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $0.60 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $1.10. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -423.81% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -185.71% for stock’s current value.

Golden Minerals Company (AUMN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Golden Minerals Company is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -25.93% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -300.00% while that of industry is 13.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -5.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $4.86 million for the same.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.00% during past 5 years.

AUMN Dividends

Golden Minerals Company is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 21 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Golden Minerals Company (AMEX:AUMN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 32.22 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 32.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 32.22% institutions for Golden Minerals Company that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at AUMN for having 6.01 million shares of worth $1.55 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., which was holding about 3.49 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.9 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.48 million shares of worth $1.16 million or 2.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.49 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.96 million in the company or a holder of 2.08% of company’s stock.