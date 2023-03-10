With 47.57% Distance From Low, Is Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Still Renewed For Growth?

In last trading session, Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) saw 8.13 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.66. Company’s recent per share price level of $77.57 trading at -$2.24 or -2.81% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $42.02B. That closing price of SE’s stock is at a discount of -75.88% from its 52-week high price of $136.43 and is indicating a premium of 47.57% from its 52-week low price of $40.67. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 10.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.44 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Sea Limited (SE), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 2 rated the stock as a Sell while 3 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 8 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 15 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.77 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.81%, in the last five days SE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $77.57 price level, adding 4.85% to its value on the day. Sea Limited’s shares saw a change of 49.09% in year-to-date performance and have moved 22.04% in past 5-day. Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) showed a performance of 13.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 24.77 million shares which calculate 5.32 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $94.63 to the stock, which implies a rise of 18.03% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $44.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $159.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -104.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 43.28% for stock’s current value.

Sea Limited (SE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Sea Limited is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.85% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 110.08% while that of industry is 14.90. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 31.30% in the current quarter and calculating 63.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 20.80% from the last financial year’s standing.

8 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $3.12 billion for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $2.98 billion in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $3.22 billion and $2.9 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -3.20% while estimating it to be 2.90% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -41.30% during past 5 years.

SE Dividends

Sea Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 14.27% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 80.98 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 94.46%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 80.98% institutions for Sea Limited that are currently holding shares of the company.

On the other hand, Capital Research Global Investors and Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 32.08 million shares of worth $1.8 billion or 6.21% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 26.33 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.48 billion in the company or a holder of 5.10% of company’s stock.