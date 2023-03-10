Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) Jump 1.01%, More Rally Possible

In last trading session, Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) saw 1.18 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.22 trading at $0.0 or 1.01% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $7.50M. That closing price of TIVC’s stock is at a discount of -1204.55% from its 52-week high price of $2.87 and is indicating a premium of 18.18% from its 52-week low price of $0.18. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.63 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 795.73K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.01%, in the last five days TIVC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $0.22 price level, adding 6.38% to its value on the day. Tivic Health Systems Inc.’s shares saw a change of -65.48% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.99% in past 5-day. Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC) showed a performance of -67.03% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.1 million shares which calculate 1.61 days to cover the short interests.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (TIVC) estimates and forecasts

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $610k for the same. And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $730k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

TIVC Dividends

Tivic Health Systems Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Tivic Health Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:TIVC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 31.12% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.24 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.34%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.24% institutions for Tivic Health Systems Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisor Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at TIVC for having 8900.0 shares of worth $12905.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.09% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC), which was holding about 7722.0 shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.08% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11196.0.