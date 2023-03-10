Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Is -4.60% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$1.25?

In last trading session, Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw 1.1 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.15. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.93 trading at -$0.55 or -2.08% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.84B. That closing price of RVLV’s stock is at a discount of -127.54% from its 52-week high price of $59.00 and is indicating a premium of 22.21% from its 52-week low price of $20.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.52 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.20 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.20. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 6 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 9 see the stock as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.1 in the current quarter.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -2.08%, in the last five days RVLV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $25.93 price level, adding 9.71% to its value on the day. Revolve Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 16.49% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.60% in past 5-day. Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) showed a performance of -10.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.26 million shares which calculate 11.64 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $28.35 to the stock, which implies a rise of 8.54% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $20.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $35.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -34.98% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 22.87% for stock’s current value.

Revolve Group Inc. (RVLV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Revolve Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 4.56% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 0.00% while that of industry is 12.00. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -74.40% in the current quarter and calculating -43.30% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 21.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $239.74 million for the same. And 13 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $272.39 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $239.81 million and $283.5 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 58.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -41.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -1.10%.

RVLV Dividends

Revolve Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Revolve Group Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.63% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 131.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 132.73%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 131.88% institutions for Revolve Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the top institutional holder at RVLV for having 7.15 million shares of worth $155.05 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 17.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 6.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 15.00% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $132.51 million.

On the other hand, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Fidelity Growth Company Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.28 million shares of worth $114.5 million or 12.96% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.89 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $50.03 million in the company or a holder of 4.65% of company’s stock.