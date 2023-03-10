Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) Currently -220.71 Percent Off Its 52-Week High, But Its Upside Possibilities Might Surprise You

In last trading session, Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) saw 1.03 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.69 trading at -$0.1 or -5.59% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $212.20M. That closing price of QSI’s stock is at a discount of -220.71% from its 52-week high price of $5.42 and is indicating a premium of 2.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.64. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.82 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 719.16K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.2 in the current quarter.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.59%, in the last five days QSI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $1.69 price level, adding 23.87% to its value on the day. Quantum-Si incorporated’s shares saw a change of -7.65% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.89% in past 5-day. Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) showed a performance of -28.69% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.5 million shares which calculate 4.16 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 66.2% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $5.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $5.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -195.86% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -195.86% for stock’s current value.

Quantum-Si incorporated (QSI) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 4.80% in the current quarter and calculating -200.00% decrease in the next quarter.

And 1 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.1 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023.

QSI Dividends

Quantum-Si incorporated is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 28.47% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.85 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 54.32%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.85% institutions for Quantum-Si incorporated that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at QSI for having 11.86 million shares of worth $21.7 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 6.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $17.48 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.75 million shares of worth $21.5 million or 9.80% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.94 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.08 million in the company or a holder of 2.45% of company’s stock.