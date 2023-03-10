Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) -7.43% Down Over The Last Seven Days. Can The Stock Hit Well Above -$0.63?

In recent trading session, Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) saw 1.79 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.85 trading at -$0.13 or -1.86% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.79B. That most recent trading price of PSEC’s stock is at a discount of -25.99% from its 52-week high price of $8.63 and is indicating a premium of 11.09% from its 52-week low price of $6.09. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.08 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.30 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.86%, in the last five days PSEC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $6.85 price level, adding 7.93% to its value on the day. Prospect Capital Corporation’s shares saw a change of -2.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.43% in past 5-day. Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) showed a performance of -7.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 5.57 million shares which calculate 3.83 days to cover the short interests.

Prospect Capital Corporation (PSEC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Prospect Capital Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -8.55% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 14.81% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 9.10% in the current quarter and calculating 14.30% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 26.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $218.21 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $218.72 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $181.43 million and $184.62 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 20.30% while estimating it to be 18.50% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 2.74% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 13.60% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.00%.

PSEC Dividends

Prospect Capital Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.24% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.19 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 11.25%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.19% institutions for Prospect Capital Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the top institutional holder at PSEC for having 3.38 million shares of worth $23.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 0.85% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Legal & General Group PLC, which was holding about 2.52 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.63% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.6 million.

On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust -VanEck BDC Income ETF and Bridge Builder Tr-Bridge Builder Small/Mid Cap Value Fd are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 3.37 million shares of worth $23.54 million or 0.85% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.3 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.83 million in the company or a holder of 0.07% of company’s stock.