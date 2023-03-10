Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) jumps 4.30% In 2023; How Attractive Is It At $5.05?

In last trading session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw 1.0 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.05 trading at -$0.39 or -7.17% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $414.30M. That closing price of PSTX’s stock is at a discount of -74.65% from its 52-week high price of $8.82 and is indicating a premium of 63.96% from its 52-week low price of $1.82. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 586.78K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.17%, in the last five days PSTX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $5.05 price level, adding 9.01% to its value on the day. Poseida Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -4.72% in year-to-date performance and have moved -3.81% in past 5-day. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) showed a performance of -42.15% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 3.12 million shares which calculate 7.44 days to cover the short interests.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 34.67% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 80.10% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -1,200.00% in the current quarter and calculating 34.40% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 455.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

5 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $61.69 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.57 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $31.24 million and $1.44 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 97.50% while estimating it to be 9.40% for the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 4.30% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 2.70%.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 10 and May 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 29.94% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.18 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 71.63%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.18% institutions for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at PSTX for having 12.55 million shares of worth $44.3 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which was holding about 5.97 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $21.09 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.8 million shares of worth $12.78 million or 3.26% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.92 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $10.19 million in the company or a holder of 2.24% of company’s stock.