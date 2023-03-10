Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) At $21.03: Does It Look Expensive?

In last trading session, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) saw 1.29 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $21.03 trading at $0.73 or 3.60% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.21B. That closing price of PSFE’s stock is at a discount of -113.98% from its 52-week high price of $45.00 and is indicating a premium of 46.31% from its 52-week low price of $11.29. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.32 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 528.48K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 3.60%, in the last five days PSFE remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $21.03 price level, adding 13.28% to its value on the day. Paysafe Limited’s shares saw a change of 51.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved 9.02% in past 5-day. Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) showed a performance of -8.96% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.41 million shares which calculate 1.78 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -96.50% in the current quarter and calculating 100.20% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 0.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

7 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $375.25 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $375.91 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $371.66 million and $367.67 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 1.00% while estimating it to be 2.20% for the next quarter.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.50% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 62.40 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 86.06%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 62.40% institutions for Paysafe Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackstone Inc is the top institutional holder at PSFE for having 10.91 million shares of worth $180.75 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.51% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Cannae Holdings, Inc., which was holding about 4.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.69% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $82.47 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Nov 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.72 million shares of worth $46.43 million or 0.38% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.65 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $8.97 million in the company or a holder of 0.09% of company’s stock.