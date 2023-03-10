Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) Stock Plunged -53.97% So Far In 2023, What Analysts Expect Next?

In last trading session, Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) saw 1.99 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.87 trading at -$0.15 or -14.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $35.78M. That closing price of KSCP’s stock is at a discount of -675.86% from its 52-week high price of $6.75 and is indicating a discount of -14.94% from its 52-week low price of $1.00. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.49 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 402.81K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -14.71%, in the last five days KSCP remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $0.87 price level, adding 26.89% to its value on the day. Knightscope Inc.’s shares saw a change of -53.97% in year-to-date performance and have moved -23.68% in past 5-day. Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP) showed a performance of -51.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.35 million shares which calculate 4.94 days to cover the short interests.

KSCP Dividends

Knightscope Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 10.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 8.88 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.88%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 8.88% institutions for Knightscope Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KSCP for having 1.53 million shares of worth $3.69 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.89% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is AlphaCentric Advisors LLC, which was holding about 0.25 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.80% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.47 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.01 million shares of worth $2.45 million or 3.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.51 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.23 million in the company or a holder of 1.63% of company’s stock.