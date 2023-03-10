KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Drops -9.35% In 2023; Is It Affordable At $49.83?

In recent trading session, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw 2.25 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.55. Company’s recent per share price level of $49.83 trading at -$4.62 or -8.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $45.94B. That most recent trading price of KKR’s stock is at a discount of -25.01% from its 52-week high price of $62.29 and is indicating a premium of 16.17% from its 52-week low price of $41.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.4 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.94 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.80. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 19 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 16 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.84 in the current quarter.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.48%, in the last five days KKR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $49.83 price level, adding 13.17% to its value on the day. KKR & Co. Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -12.52% in past 5-day. KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) showed a performance of -14.48% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 12.48 million shares which calculate 3.9 days to cover the short interests.

KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that KKR & Co. Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.48% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1.54% while that of industry is 3.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $1.38 billion for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.61 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $1.9 billion and $1.78 billion of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -27.50% while estimating it to be -9.40% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 64.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 116.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 8.20%.

KKR Dividends

KKR & Co. Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 01 and May 05 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 13.80% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 54.62 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 63.36%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 54.62% institutions for KKR & Co. Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at KKR for having 38.77 million shares of worth $1.67 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Capital International Investors, which was holding about 34.98 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.06% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.5 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 19.23 million shares of worth $826.72 million or 2.23% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.58 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $723.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.81% of company’s stock.