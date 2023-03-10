Is Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) Expensive At $1.31? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) saw 2.53 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.31 trading at $0.18 or 15.93% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $60.08M. That closing price of WWR’s stock is at a discount of -87.79% from its 52-week high price of $2.46 and is indicating a premium of 41.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.77. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.29 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 321.75K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 1 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 1 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 15.93%, in the last five days WWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $1.31 price level, adding 6.43% to its value on the day. Westwater Resources Inc.’s shares saw a change of 65.82% in year-to-date performance and have moved 40.11% in past 5-day. Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR) showed a performance of 28.43% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.58 million shares which calculate 1.93 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $150.00 to the stock, which implies a rise of 99.13% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $150.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $150.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -11350.38% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -11350.38% for stock’s current value.

Westwater Resources Inc. (WWR) estimates and forecasts

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 69.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 68.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

WWR Dividends

Westwater Resources Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Westwater Resources Inc. (AMEX:WWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 2.05% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 10.23%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.02% institutions for Westwater Resources Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at WWR for having 1.97 million shares of worth $2.58 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 6.70% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 0.5 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.70% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.66 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.41 million shares of worth $1.85 million or 4.81% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.55 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.73 million in the company or a holder of 1.89% of company’s stock.