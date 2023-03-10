Is Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) A Strong Comeback Candidate At -8.91% Off Its High?

In recent trading session, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw 1.93 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.52. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.03 trading at -$0.2 or -6.35% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $39.74B. That most recent trading price of MFG’s stock is at a discount of -8.91% from its 52-week high price of $3.30 and is indicating a premium of 30.69% from its 52-week low price of $2.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.17 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.19 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 1.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 14 analysts covering the stock, 1 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 7 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 5 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0 in the current quarter.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.35%, in the last five days MFG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $3.03 price level, adding 8.18% to its value on the day. Mizuho Financial Group Inc.’s shares saw a change of 6.51% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.76% in past 5-day. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) showed a performance of -5.76% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.72 million shares which calculate 1.07 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.49 to the stock, which implies a rise of 13.18% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $2.44 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $4.43. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -46.2% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 19.47% for stock’s current value.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 31.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 2.94% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -41.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -18.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -118.00% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 6.60%.

MFG Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.54 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 0.54%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.54% institutions for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Morgan Stanley is the top institutional holder at MFG for having 21.1 million shares of worth $46.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.17% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which was holding about 11.29 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $24.94 million.

On the other hand, Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd and Avantis International Equity ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.89 million shares of worth $4.07 million or 0.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.99 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.8 million in the company or a holder of 0.01% of company’s stock.