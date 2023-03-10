Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY), Stock Drops -43.11% Far This Year; What Analysts Say Next?

In last trading session, Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) saw 1.23 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $2.93 trading at -$0.05 or -1.68% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $109.88M. That closing price of INZY’s stock is at a discount of -113.31% from its 52-week high price of $6.25 and is indicating a premium of 66.21% from its 52-week low price of $0.99. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.99 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.38 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.68%, in the last five days INZY remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $2.93 price level, adding 12.01% to its value on the day. Inozyme Pharma Inc.’s shares saw a change of 179.05% in year-to-date performance and have moved 2.45% in past 5-day. Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) showed a performance of 11.83% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.57 million shares which calculate 5.55 days to cover the short interests.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (INZY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Inozyme Pharma Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -6.09% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 23.75% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 41.80% in the current quarter and calculating 43.70% increase in the next quarter.

In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.40% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 16.40%.

INZY Dividends

Inozyme Pharma Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 13 and March 17 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Inozyme Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.42% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 86.77 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 88.03%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 86.77% institutions for Inozyme Pharma Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sofinnova Investments, Inc. is the top institutional holder at INZY for having 3.66 million shares of worth $9.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.05% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Deep Track Capital, LP, which was holding about 3.25 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.05% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.71 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 0.84 million shares of worth $2.26 million or 2.09% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.45 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.21 million in the company or a holder of 1.12% of company’s stock.