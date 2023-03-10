How To Know If Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Is Expensive At $29.51.

In last trading session, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) saw 6.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0.97. Company’s recent per share price level of $29.51 trading at -$0.32 or -1.07% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $94.01B. That closing price of EQNR’s stock is at a discount of -38.94% from its 52-week high price of $41.00 and is indicating a premium of 3.56% from its 52-week low price of $28.46. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.57 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.28 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.07%, in the last five days EQNR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $29.51 price level, adding 5.6% to its value on the day. Equinor ASA’s shares saw a change of -15.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.14% in past 5-day. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) showed a performance of 0.79% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.77 million shares which calculate 1.92 days to cover the short interests.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Equinor ASA is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -13.75% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -21.32% while that of industry is -18.20. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 37.30% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 256.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 5.80%.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 5.52 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 5.52%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 5.52% institutions for Equinor ASA that are currently holding shares of the company. Folketrygdfondet is the top institutional holder at EQNR for having 110.95 million shares of worth $3.67 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, which was holding about 9.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.31% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $329.56 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.02 million shares of worth $179.86 million or 0.16% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.06 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $109.46 million in the company or a holder of 0.10% of company’s stock.