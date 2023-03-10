Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Could Experience 11.85% Growth

In last trading session, Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) saw 1.14 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.14 trading at -$0.61 or -5.19% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.39B. That closing price of ULCC’s stock is at a discount of -36.89% from its 52-week high price of $15.25 and is indicating a premium of 26.48% from its 52-week low price of $8.19. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 876.63K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of an Overweight while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 12 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 2 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 2 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 8 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.08 in the current quarter.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.19%, in the last five days ULCC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $11.14 price level, adding 6.07% to its value on the day. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 8.47% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.02% in past 5-day. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) showed a performance of -18.27% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $17.27 to the stock, which implies a rise of 35.5% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $13.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $20.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -79.53% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -16.7% for stock’s current value.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (ULCC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -16.37% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 1,600.00% while that of industry is 10.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 116.00% in the current quarter and calculating 277.80% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 23.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $885.03 million for the same. And 6 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $1.03 billion in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023. Company posted $605 million and $909 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 46.30% while estimating it to be 13.00% for the next quarter.

ULCC Dividends

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 26 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.17 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.40%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.17% institutions for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Indigo Partners LLC is the top institutional holder at ULCC for having 178.83 million shares of worth $1.73 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 82.12% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is U.S. Global Investors, Inc., which was holding about 5.01 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 2.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $51.43 million.

On the other hand, ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Real Assets Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.15 million shares of worth $49.92 million or 2.36% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.82 million in the company or a holder of 0.75% of company’s stock.