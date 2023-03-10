Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Down Almost -3.20% In One Month, Looking Good For The Long Term

In recent trading session, Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.39. Company’s recent per share price level of $83.24 trading at -$0.2 or -0.25% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $46.71B. That most recent trading price of EMR’s stock is at a discount of -20.13% from its 52-week high price of $100.00 and is indicating a premium of 13.02% from its 52-week low price of $72.40. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.34 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.65 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -0.25%, in the last five days EMR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $83.24 price level, adding 5.85% to its value on the day. Emerson Electric Co.’s shares saw a change of -13.35% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.69% in past 5-day. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) showed a performance of -3.20% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 6.17 million shares which calculate 1.62 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Emerson Electric Co. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -0.52% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -22.48% while that of industry is 12.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 16.20% during past 5 years.

EMR Dividends

Emerson Electric Co. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 02 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.32% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.89 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.15%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.89% institutions for Emerson Electric Co. that are currently holding shares of the company. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the top institutional holder at EMR for having 55.08 million shares of worth $4.03 billion. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.31% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 38.37 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $2.81 billion.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.62 million shares of worth $1.29 billion or 2.98% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 13.4 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $981.44 million in the company or a holder of 2.27% of company’s stock.