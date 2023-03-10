Does Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) Look Expensive At $3.04? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) saw 1.49 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.04 trading at -$0.31 or -9.40% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $397.59M. That closing price of ERAS’s stock is at a discount of -311.18% from its 52-week high price of $12.50 and is indicating a discount of -7.89% from its 52-week low price of $3.28. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.01 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.26 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -9.40%, in the last five days ERAS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.04 price level, adding 15.08% to its value on the day. Erasca Inc.’s shares saw a change of -29.58% in year-to-date performance and have moved -8.86% in past 5-day. Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS) showed a performance of -27.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 8.06 million shares which calculate 5.12 days to cover the short interests.

Erasca Inc. (ERAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Erasca Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -67.71% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 27.71% while that of industry is 8.40. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -11.50% in the current quarter and calculating 3.20% increase in the next quarter.

ERAS Dividends

Erasca Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Erasca Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.04% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 72.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 97.16%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 72.83% institutions for Erasca Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. FMR, LLC is the top institutional holder at ERAS for having 18.32 million shares of worth $142.91 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 14.97% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Arch Venture Management, Llc, which was holding about 11.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.04% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $86.23 million.

On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.74 million shares of worth $11.81 million or 2.24% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.83 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $14.28 million in the company or a holder of 1.50% of company’s stock.