Does Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Look Expensive At $1.36? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) saw 1.72 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.56. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.12 or -8.11% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $645.28M. That closing price of CCO’s stock is at a discount of -180.15% from its 52-week high price of $3.81 and is indicating a premium of 33.09% from its 52-week low price of $0.91. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.68 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.59 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -8.11%, in the last five days CCO remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 16.56% to its value on the day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s shares saw a change of 29.52% in year-to-date performance and have moved -13.92% in past 5-day. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO) showed a performance of -28.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 38.18 million shares which calculate 11.76 days to cover the short interests.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -15.53% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -69.23% while that of industry is -9.00. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -69.20% in the current quarter and calculating 10.50% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 10.40% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $702 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $525.62 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $742.71 million and $525.69 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -5.50% while estimating it to be -0.00% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -35.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 26.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 7.00%.

CCO Dividends

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCO)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.71% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 101.02 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 102.77%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 101.02% institutions for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH is the top institutional holder at CCO for having 104.87 million shares of worth $143.68 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 22.03% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Ares Management LLC, which was holding about 47.65 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $65.28 million.

On the other hand, PIMCO Income Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 50.86 million shares of worth $69.68 million or 10.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 11.06 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $15.15 million in the company or a holder of 2.32% of company’s stock.