Does Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Look Expensive At $1.41? Here’s How To Know.

In last trading session, Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) saw 1.02 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.19. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.41 trading at -$0.11 or -7.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $128.72M. That closing price of CMRX’s stock is at a discount of -311.35% from its 52-week high price of $5.80 and is indicating a premium of 9.93% from its 52-week low price of $1.27. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.93 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 790.49K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -7.24%, in the last five days CMRX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $1.41 price level, adding 16.57% to its value on the day. Chimerix Inc.’s shares saw a change of -24.19% in year-to-date performance and have moved -16.57% in past 5-day. Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) showed a performance of -22.53% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.72 million shares which calculate 4.37 days to cover the short interests.

Chimerix Inc. (CMRX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Chimerix Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.02% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -144.33% while that of industry is 6.90. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 46.70% in the current quarter and calculating 17.90% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 1,597.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

6 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $480k for the same. And 5 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $60k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $46k and $15k of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 943.50% while estimating it to be 300.00% for the next quarter.

CMRX Dividends

Chimerix Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 9.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 63.39 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 70.42%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 63.39% institutions for Chimerix Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Rubric Capital Management LP is the top institutional holder at CMRX for having 6.62 million shares of worth $12.79 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.52% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., which was holding about 5.76 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.55% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $11.12 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.67 million shares of worth $5.15 million or 3.03% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 1.9 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $3.53 million in the company or a holder of 2.15% of company’s stock.