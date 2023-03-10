Do You Like Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) At $0.40?

In recent trading session, Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw 0.56 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.40 trading at -$0.01 or -1.24% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $105.62M. That most recent trading price of CYBN’s stock is at a discount of -185.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.14 and is indicating a premium of 35.0% from its 52-week low price of $0.26. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.03 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.69 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cybin Inc. (CYBN), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 6 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.06 in the current quarter.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.24%, in the last five days CYBN remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.40 price level, adding 14.89% to its value on the day. Cybin Inc.’s shares saw a change of 36.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.88% in past 5-day. Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) showed a performance of -10.02% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 2.9 million shares which calculate 1.5 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $4.81 to the stock, which implies a rise of 91.68% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $1.12 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -2400.0% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -180.0% for stock’s current value.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cybin Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -55.51% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 25.00% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 25.00% in the current quarter and calculating 37.50% increase in the next quarter.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 21.84% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 10.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 13.68%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 10.70% institutions for Cybin Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the top institutional holder at CYBN for having 10.45 million shares of worth $5.06 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 5.58% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 2.63 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 1.41% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.27 million.