Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) At $11.29: What To Do?

In recent trading session, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) saw 4.76 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.36. Company’s recent per share price level of $11.29 trading at -$0.62 or -5.21% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $23.77B. That most recent trading price of DB’s stock is at a discount of -20.19% from its 52-week high price of $13.57 and is indicating a premium of 35.87% from its 52-week low price of $7.24. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.53 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.57 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -5.21%, in the last five days DB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $11.29 price level, adding 10.4% to its value on the day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s shares saw a change of -2.00% in year-to-date performance and have moved -9.54% in past 5-day. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) showed a performance of -10.04% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.05 million shares which calculate 2.61 days to cover the short interests.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 29.62% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -3.06% while that of industry is 9.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 13.20% in the current quarter and calculating 30.60% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 3.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 23.40% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -19.70% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 23.91%.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 6.25% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 38.70 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 41.28%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 38.70% institutions for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft that are currently holding shares of the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is the top institutional holder at DB for having 74.49 million shares of worth $551.2 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 3.60% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 72.47 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.51% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $536.27 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 27.02 million shares of worth $258.82 million or 1.31% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 15.09 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $111.66 million in the company or a holder of 0.73% of company’s stock.