Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) Shares Dropped -4.77% In A Week. Can It Continue Rising?

In last trading session, Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) saw 6.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.87. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.90 trading at -$0.09 or -1.24% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $5.18B. That closing price of CPG’s stock is at a discount of -57.83% from its 52-week high price of $10.89 and is indicating a premium of 20.72% from its 52-week low price of $5.47. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.48 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 5.84 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.24%, in the last five days CPG remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $6.90 price level, adding 6.76% to its value on the day. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -3.18% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.77% in past 5-day. Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) showed a performance of -4.25% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 10.07 million shares which calculate 1.81 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $10.44 to the stock, which implies a rise of 33.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $8.45 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $13.60. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -97.1% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -22.46% for stock’s current value.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Crescent Point Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 0.95% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -11.54% while that of industry is -16.60. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 81.20% in the current quarter and calculating -76.90% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 70.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

3 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $659.54 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $707.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $580.82 million and $406.36 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 13.60% while estimating it to be 74.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 144.70% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -36.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of -5.00%.

CPG Dividends

Crescent Point Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.38% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 35.71 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 35.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 35.71% institutions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Franklin Resources, Inc. is the top institutional holder at CPG for having 25.29 million shares of worth $155.8 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.59% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 17.56 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.18% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $108.15 million.

On the other hand, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Oct 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 18.12 million shares of worth $141.85 million or 3.29% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.52 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $82.41 million in the company or a holder of 1.91% of company’s stock.