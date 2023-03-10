Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Is Currently -38.36% Below Its 52-Week High, But Downside Potential Could Surprise You.

In recent trading session, Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) saw 2.95 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.59 trading at $0.11 or 7.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $18.20M. That most recent trading price of CING’s stock is at a discount of -38.36% from its 52-week high price of $2.20 and is indicating a premium of 58.49% from its 52-week low price of $0.66. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 4.5 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 797.59K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Cingulate Inc. (CING), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 2.00. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.37 in the current quarter.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 7.37%, in the last five days CING remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/10/23 when the stock touched $1.59 price level, adding 14.05% to its value on the day. Cingulate Inc.’s shares saw a change of 58.91% in year-to-date performance and have moved 17.71% in past 5-day. Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) showed a performance of 65.27% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 32870.0 shares which calculate 0.62 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $5.67 to the stock, which implies a rise of 71.96% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $3.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $8.50. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -434.59% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -88.68% for stock’s current value.

Cingulate Inc. (CING) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Cingulate Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 6.65% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 45.88% while that of industry is 9.00. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -15.60% in the current quarter and calculating 18.20% increase in the next quarter.

CING Dividends

Cingulate Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 27.66% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 6.76 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 9.35%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 6.76% institutions for Cingulate Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Sabby Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at CING for having 0.12 million shares of worth $0.13 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 1.04% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Eagle Asset Management Inc, which was holding about 0.11 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.95% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $0.12 million.