BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Down Almost -17.57% In 1 Month, Long Term Looking Good As Well

In last trading session, BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) saw 10.54 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.58. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.66 trading at $0.04 or 1.10% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $2.04B. That closing price of BB’s stock is at a discount of -117.76% from its 52-week high price of $7.97 and is indicating a premium of 13.39% from its 52-week low price of $3.17. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 5.61 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 7.07 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) trade information

Upright in the green during last session for gaining 1.10%, in the last five days BB remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $3.66 price level, adding 13.06% to its value on the day. BlackBerry Limited’s shares saw a change of 12.27% in year-to-date performance and have moved -7.34% in past 5-day. BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) showed a performance of -17.57% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 22.34 million shares which calculate 3.2 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

BlackBerry Limited (BB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that BlackBerry Limited is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -35.68% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -110.00% while that of industry is 5.70. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -800.00% in the current quarter and calculating -40.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -7.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $160.65 million for the same. And 3 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $151.93 million in the next quarter that will end on May 2023. Company posted $185 million and $168 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -13.20% while estimating it to be -9.60% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years.

BB Dividends

BlackBerry Limited is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 30 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.59% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 50.03 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 50.84%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 50.03% institutions for BlackBerry Limited that are currently holding shares of the company. Fifthdelta Ltd is the top institutional holder at BB for having 57.92 million shares of worth $212.0 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 9.95% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd, which was holding about 46.72 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.03% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $171.01 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 9.98 million shares of worth $36.51 million or 1.71% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 9.44 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $34.56 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.