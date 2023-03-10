Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) Stock Ripped -0.11% Year-To-Date, What Will Happen Next?

In last trading session, Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) saw 1.89 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.18 trading at -$0.01 or -4.71% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $54.87M. That closing price of BRDS’s stock is at a discount of -2177.78% from its 52-week high price of $4.10 and is indicating a premium of 22.22% from its 52-week low price of $0.14. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.07 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.05 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.71%, in the last five days BRDS remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.18 price level, adding 13.04% to its value on the day. Bird Global Inc.’s shares saw a change of -0.11% in year-to-date performance and have moved -6.74% in past 5-day. Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS) showed a performance of -27.33% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 21.8 million shares which calculate 9.83 days to cover the short interests.

Bird Global Inc. (BRDS) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 82.00% in the current quarter and calculating -400.00% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 24.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $53.38 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $48.82 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $54.02 million and $37.98 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.20% while estimating it to be 28.50% for the next quarter.

BRDS Dividends

Bird Global Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Bird Global Inc. (NYSE:BRDS)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 22.74% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 61.20 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 79.21%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 61.20% institutions for Bird Global Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Craft Ventures GP I, LLC is the top institutional holder at BRDS for having 26.95 million shares of worth $9.51 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 10.75% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is FMR, LLC, which was holding about 25.96 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 10.36% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $9.16 million.

On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 17.59 million shares of worth $3.17 million or 7.02% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.24 million in the company or a holder of 2.54% of company’s stock.