Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) Drops -3.37 Percent, But More Could Be Coming.

In last trading session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) saw 1.15 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 2.07. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.72 trading at -$0.06 or -3.37% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $92.83M. That closing price of BNED’s stock is at a discount of -158.72% from its 52-week high price of $4.45 and is indicating a premium of 19.77% from its 52-week low price of $1.38. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.25 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 395.09K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.37%, in the last five days BNED remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Wednesday, 03/08/23 when the stock touched $1.72 price level, adding 15.27% to its value on the day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc.’s shares saw a change of -1.71% in year-to-date performance and have moved -11.34% in past 5-day. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) showed a performance of -26.18% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.61 million shares which calculate 1.75 days to cover the short interests.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 90.10% in the current quarter and calculating 23.80% increase in the next quarter.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $397.1 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $252.67 million in the next quarter that will end on Apr 2023. Company posted $402.8 million and $260.83 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -1.40% while estimating it to be -3.10% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -68.50% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 52.80% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 20.00%.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 09 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 25.77% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 74.72%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.47% institutions for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP is the top institutional holder at BNED for having 2.4 million shares of worth $5.77 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 4.57% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Greenhaven Road Investment Management, L.P., which was holding about 2.36 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.49% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $5.67 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.2 million shares of worth $2.88 million or 2.28% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.85 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $2.16 million in the company or a holder of 1.62% of company’s stock.