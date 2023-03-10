Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Has Risen 12.40% YTD, What Do Analysts Anticipate Next?

In last trading session, Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $1.36 trading at -$0.06 or -4.23% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $1.55B. That closing price of AUR’s stock is at a discount of -380.88% from its 52-week high price of $6.54 and is indicating a premium of 19.12% from its 52-week low price of $1.10. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 2.16 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 2.23 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -4.23%, in the last five days AUR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $1.36 price level, adding 9.93% to its value on the day. Aurora Innovation Inc.’s shares saw a change of 12.40% in year-to-date performance and have moved -4.90% in past 5-day. Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) showed a performance of -28.42% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 11.13 million shares which calculate 5.23 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $3.95 to the stock, which implies a rise of 65.57% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $1.25 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $7.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -414.71% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 8.09% for stock’s current value.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (AUR) estimates and forecasts

The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 29.20% in the current quarter and calculating -385.70% decrease in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -25.30% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $250k for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $250k in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $26.94 million and $42 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -99.10% while estimating it to be -99.40% for the next quarter.

AUR Dividends

Aurora Innovation Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on February 15 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Aurora Innovation Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 55.20% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 40.79 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 91.04%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 40.79% institutions for Aurora Innovation Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management, Inc. is the top institutional holder at AUR for having 54.04 million shares of worth $119.43 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 7.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD, which was holding about 39.42 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.32% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $87.11 million.

On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Capital Appreciation Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 34.67 million shares of worth $76.61 million or 4.68% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 10.86 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $24.0 million in the company or a holder of 1.47% of company’s stock.