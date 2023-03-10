Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Lost -19.94% In A Week: What’s Driving The Stock?

In recent trading session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) saw 1.52 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 2.45. Company’s recent per share price level of $8.11 trading at -$1.6 or -16.48% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $368.88M. That most recent trading price of AMPY’s stock is at a discount of -27.99% from its 52-week high price of $10.38 and is indicating a premium of 38.72% from its 52-week low price of $4.97. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.64 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 475.85K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -16.48%, in the last five days AMPY remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $8.11 price level, adding 19.46% to its value on the day. Amplify Energy Corp.’s shares saw a change of -7.74% in year-to-date performance and have moved -19.94% in past 5-day. Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) showed a performance of -1.34% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.87 million shares which calculate 2.36 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Amplify Energy Corp. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 13.43% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -15.28% while that of industry is -9.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 69.60% from the last financial year’s standing.

1 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $93.05 million for the same. Company posted $56.09 million and $58.95 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -15.10% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 93.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

AMPY Dividends

Amplify Energy Corp. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 10 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 1.01% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 44.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 44.93%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 44.47% institutions for Amplify Energy Corp. that are currently holding shares of the company. Lasry, Marc is the top institutional holder at AMPY for having 2.56 million shares of worth $16.83 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 6.66% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 2.41 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 6.28% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $15.85 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.04 million shares of worth $6.86 million or 2.72% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.8 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.06 million in the company or a holder of 2.09% of company’s stock.