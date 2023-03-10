Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT): Buy, Sell Or Hold At $0.55?

In recent trading session, Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) saw 0.53 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0.16. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.55 trading at -$0.04 or -6.37% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $142.56M. That most recent trading price of TCRT’s stock is at a discount of -629.09% from its 52-week high price of $4.01 and is indicating a premium of 25.45% from its 52-week low price of $0.41. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.75 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 1.08 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -6.37%, in the last five days TCRT remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Tuesday, 03/07/23 when the stock touched $0.55 price level, adding 15.38% to its value on the day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc.’s shares saw a change of -14.90% in year-to-date performance and have moved -2.56% in past 5-day. Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT) showed a performance of -16.93% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 23.55 million shares which calculate 36.72 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (TCRT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -84.31% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 5.88% while that of industry is 11.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 20.00% in the current quarter and calculating 20.00% increase in the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 22.60% during past 5 years.

TCRT Dividends

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 15 and May 19 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRT)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 8.97% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 34.47 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 37.86%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 34.47% institutions for Alaunos Therapeutics Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Discovery Capital Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TCRT for having 16.19 million shares of worth $8.94 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 7.49% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is MSD Partners, L.P., which was holding about 15.15 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 7.01% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $8.37 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 5.81 million shares of worth $3.21 million or 2.69% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 3.05 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $1.68 million in the company or a holder of 1.41% of company’s stock.