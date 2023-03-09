ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) Share Price Rebounds 4.9% From The Lows – But Can It Keep Going?

In last trading session, ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) saw 1.04 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $5.31 trading at -$0.22 or -3.98% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $129.14M. That closing price of ZIMV’s stock is at a discount of -445.01% from its 52-week high price of $28.94 and is indicating a premium of 4.9% from its 52-week low price of $5.05. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.35 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 628.46K if we extend that period to 3-months.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -3.98%, in the last five days ZIMV remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $5.31 price level, adding 31.04% to its value on the day. ZimVie Inc.’s shares saw a change of -43.15% in year-to-date performance and have moved -49.24% in past 5-day. ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV) showed a performance of -49.14% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.77 million shares which calculate 2.05 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

ZimVie Inc. (ZIMV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that ZimVie Inc. is scoring comparatively lower than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -64.29% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of -81.52% while that of industry is 6.30. Apart from that, the company came lowering its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $209 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $215 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2023.

ZIMV Dividends

ZimVie Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report on March 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 78.78 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 78.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 78.78% institutions for ZimVie Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at ZIMV for having 3.26 million shares of worth $32.18 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 12.50% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Camber Capital Management LP, which was holding about 2.6 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 9.97% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $25.66 million.

On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and American Century Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.57 million shares of worth $14.64 million or 6.01% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.78 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $7.65 million in the company or a holder of 2.97% of company’s stock.