With 46.19% Distance From Low, Is BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) Still Renewed For Growth?

In recent trading session, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) saw 1.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $3.94 trading at $0.3 or 8.38% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $137.90M. That most recent trading price of BCAN’s stock is at a discount of -315.74% from its 52-week high price of $16.38 and is indicating a premium of 46.19% from its 52-week low price of $2.12. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 91030.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 30.56K if we extend that period to 3-months.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 8.38%, in the last five days BCAN remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/09/23 when the stock touched $3.94 price level, adding 13.22% to its value on the day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s shares saw a change of 1.73% in year-to-date performance and have moved 65.41% in past 5-day. BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN) showed a performance of 31.50% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 29560.0 shares which calculate 3.16 days to cover the short interests.

BCAN Dividends

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 64.10% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 0.83 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 2.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 0.83% institutions for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Advisor Group, Inc. is the top institutional holder at BCAN for having 2000.0 shares of worth $5740.0. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 0.01% of the company’s outstanding shares.