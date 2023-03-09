Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Reduces -28.29% In A Week: What’s Taking The Stock Higher?

In recent trading session, Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) saw 4.06 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 0. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.15 trading at -$0.04 or -22.63% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $21.26M. That most recent trading price of TMDI’s stock is at a discount of -700.0% from its 52-week high price of $1.20 and is indicating a premium of 13.33% from its 52-week low price of $0.13. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 1.41 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 3.67 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -22.63%, in the last five days TMDI remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $0.15 price level, adding 28.13% to its value on the day. Titan Medical Inc.’s shares saw a change of -77.75% in year-to-date performance and have moved -28.29% in past 5-day. Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) showed a performance of -83.10% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.25 million shares which calculate 0.52 days to cover the short interests.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Titan Medical Inc. (TMDI) estimates and forecasts

This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -87.10% from the last financial year’s standing.

TMDI Dividends

Titan Medical Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between March 22 and March 27 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.08% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 4.56 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 4.56%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 4.56% institutions for Titan Medical Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Essex LLC is the top institutional holder at TMDI for having 2.86 million shares of worth $0.43 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 2.55% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Alphaq Advisors LLC , which was holding about 0.26 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 0.23% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $38056.0.