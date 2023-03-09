Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Is 14.89% Above Its 52-Week Low, But How Long Can It Continue?

In recent trading session, Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) saw 0.66 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.09. Company’s recent per share price level of $25.38 trading at $0.03 or 0.12% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $3.91B. That most recent trading price of TDOC’s stock is at a discount of -205.36% from its 52-week high price of $77.50 and is indicating a premium of 14.89% from its 52-week low price of $21.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 4.35 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

For Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Hold while assigning it a mean rating of 2.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 28 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 1 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 21 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 6 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of -$0.25 in the current quarter.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 0.12%, in the last five days TDOC remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $25.38 price level, adding 6.0% to its value on the day. Teladoc Health Inc.’s shares saw a change of 7.32% in year-to-date performance and have moved -0.24% in past 5-day. Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) showed a performance of -20.09% in past 30-days.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $30.03 to the stock, which implies a rise of 15.48% to its recent value today. Analysts have been projecting $23.00 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $40.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -57.6% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a gain of 9.38% for stock’s current value.

Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Teladoc Health Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -17.06% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 98.37% while that of industry is 3.80. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to decrease by -257.10% in the current quarter and calculating 99.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 18.20% from the last financial year’s standing.

25 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $633.28 million for the same. And 20 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $642.43 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $554.24 million and $565.35 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 14.30% while estimating it to be 13.60% for the next quarter.

TDOC Dividends

Teladoc Health Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 25 and May 01 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Teladoc Health Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.98% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 82.28 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 83.09%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 82.28% institutions for Teladoc Health Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. ARK Investment Management, LLC is the top institutional holder at TDOC for having 18.93 million shares of worth $447.66 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 11.69% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 13.64 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 8.42% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $345.76 million.

On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 11.21 million shares of worth $265.12 million or 6.92% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.35 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $110.28 million in the company or a holder of 2.69% of company’s stock.