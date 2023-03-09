TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Drops -1.56%, But Further Rally Could Be Imminent

In last trading session, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) saw 3.46 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring -0.08. Company’s recent per share price level of $6.96 trading at -$0.11 or -1.56% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $3.38B. That closing price of TAL’s stock is at a discount of -50.14% from its 52-week high price of $10.45 and is indicating a premium of 77.01% from its 52-week low price of $1.60. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume of 10.86 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -1.56%, in the last five days TAL remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Friday, 03/03/23 when the stock touched $6.96 price level, adding 16.35% to its value on the day. TAL Education Group’s shares saw a change of -1.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -5.95% in past 5-day. TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) showed a performance of 12.80% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 33.14 million shares which calculate 4.34 days to cover the short interests.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that TAL Education Group is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company added 33.59% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 82.55% while that of industry is 2.50. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of -58.50% during past 5 years.

TAL Dividends

TAL Education Group is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report in April and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.00% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 55.84 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 55.85%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 55.84% institutions for TAL Education Group that are currently holding shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc is the top institutional holder at TAL for having 37.5 million shares of worth $185.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.45% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, which was holding about 22.58 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 5.09% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $111.53 million.

On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 13.01 million shares of worth $64.27 million or 2.93% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 6.09 million shares on Oct 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $28.69 million in the company or a holder of 1.37% of company’s stock.