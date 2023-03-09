Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Has Seen A Fall Of -41.55% This Year, Is It Still A Better Option Than Others?

In last trading session, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw 1.27 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.42. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.83 trading at -$0.19 or -18.63% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $71.88M. That closing price of SNCR’s stock is at a discount of -130.12% from its 52-week high price of $1.91 and is indicating a premium of 38.55% from its 52-week low price of $0.51. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 0.28 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 303.10K if we extend that period to 3-months.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -18.63%, in the last five days SNCR remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Thursday, 03/02/23 when the stock touched $0.83 price level, adding 23.85% to its value on the day. Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s shares saw a change of 34.28% in year-to-date performance and have moved -20.95% in past 5-day. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) showed a performance of -12.17% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 1.02 million shares which calculate 4.87 days to cover the short interests.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -42.76% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 44.44% while that of industry is 14.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. This year revenue growth is estimated to fall -8.70% from the last financial year’s standing.

4 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $65.23 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $62.41 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $73.83 million and $65.87 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to shrink by -11.60% while estimating it to be -5.20% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 12.90% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 22.20% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 10.00%.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 08 and May 12 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 4.83% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 53.42 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 56.12%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 53.42% institutions for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. B. Riley Financial, Inc. is the top institutional holder at SNCR for having 12.08 million shares of worth $7.47 million. And as of Dec 30, 2022, it was holding 28.30% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is B. Riley Securities, Inc., which was holding about 12.08 million shares on Dec 30, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 28.30% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $7.47 million.

On the other hand, 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 4.55 million shares of worth $5.18 million or 10.65% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 4.33 million shares on Nov 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $4.02 million in the company or a holder of 10.14% of company’s stock.