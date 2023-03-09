SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) 20.42% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Can It Keep Rising?

In recent trading session, SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) saw 0.84 million shares changing hands at last check today with its beta currently measuring 1.95. Company’s recent per share price level of $16.06 trading at $0.59 or 3.83% at last check today assigns it a market valuation of $2.61B. That most recent trading price of SPWR’s stock is at a discount of -76.96% from its 52-week high price of $28.42 and is indicating a premium of 20.42% from its 52-week low price of $12.78. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 3.59 million shares which gives us an average trading volume of 4.00 million if we extend that period to 3-months.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) trade information

Upright in the green today for gaining 3.83%, in the last five days SPWR remained trading in the green while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $16.06 price level, adding 1.11% to its value on the day. SunPower Corporation’s shares saw a change of -10.92% in year-to-date performance and have moved 6.44% in past 5-day. SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR) showed a performance of -6.13% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 15.26 million shares which calculate 4.36 days to cover the short interests.

SunPower Corporation (SPWR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SunPower Corporation is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -41.32% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 21.21% while that of industry is 20.70. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 300.00% in the current quarter and calculating 500.00% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 29.00% from the last financial year’s standing.

17 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $488.36 million for the same. And 14 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $427.95 million in the next quarter that will end on Mar 2023. Company posted $384.53 million and $336.07 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 27.00% while estimating it to be 27.30% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 15.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around -98.90% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 52.38%.

SPWR Dividends

SunPower Corporation is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between May 03 and May 08 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ:SPWR)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 0.76% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 90.05 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 90.74%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 90.05% institutions for SunPower Corporation that are currently holding shares of the company. Blackrock Inc. is the top institutional holder at SPWR for having 14.61 million shares of worth $336.63 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 8.39% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 8.02 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 4.60% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $184.69 million.

On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Dec 30, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 2.85 million shares of worth $51.36 million or 1.64% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 2.63 million shares on Dec 30, 2022, making its stake of worth around $47.5 million in the company or a holder of 1.51% of company’s stock.