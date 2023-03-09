SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) Is -64.29% Lower Than A Week Ago, Can It Hit Well Above -$1.0800?

In last trading session, SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) saw 2.84 million shares changing hands with its beta currently measuring 1.62. Company’s recent per share price level of $0.60 trading at -$0.98 or -62.03% at ring of the bell on the day assigns it a market valuation of $15.14M. That closing price of SRAX’s stock is at a discount of -778.33% from its 52-week high price of $5.27 and is indicating a discount of -91.67% from its 52-week low price of $1.15. Taking a look at company’s average trading volume for last 10-days demonstrates a volume of 27160.0 shares which gives us an average trading volume of 104.89K if we extend that period to 3-months.

For SRAX Inc. (SRAX), analysts’ consensus is at an average recommendation of a Buy while assigning it a mean rating of 1.70. Splitting up the data highlights that, out of 3 analysts covering the stock, 0 rated the stock as a Sell while 0 recommended an Overweight rating for the stock. 0 suggested the stock as a Hold whereas 3 see the stock as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) advised it as an Underweight. The company is expected to be making an EPS of $0.12 in the current quarter.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) trade information

Upright in the red during last session for losing -62.03%, in the last five days SRAX remained trading in the red while hitting it’s week-highest on Monday, 03/06/23 when the stock touched $0.60 price level, adding 66.77% to its value on the day. SRAX Inc.’s shares saw a change of -60.78% in year-to-date performance and have moved -64.29% in past 5-day. SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX) showed a performance of -73.91% in past 30-days. Number of shares sold short was 0.46 million shares which calculate 7.91 days to cover the short interests.

Wall Street analysts have assigned a consensus price target of $6.60 to the stock, which implies a rise of 90.91% to its current value. Analysts have been projecting $4.50 as a low price target for the stock while placing it at a high target of $10.00. It follows that stock’s current price would drop -1566.67% in reaching the projected high whereas dropping to the targeted low would mean a loss of -650.0% for stock’s current value.

SRAX Inc. (SRAX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics highlight that SRAX Inc. is scoring comparatively higher than the scores of other players of the relevant industry. The company lost -72.60% of value to its shares in past 6 months, showing an annual growth rate of 123.53% while that of industry is 18.20. Apart from that, the company came raising its revenue forecast for fiscal year 2023. The company is estimating its revenue growth to increase by 121.10% in the current quarter and calculating 91.70% increase in the next quarter. This year revenue growth is estimated to rise 2.90% from the last financial year’s standing.

2 industry analysts have given their estimates about the company’s current quarter revenue by setting an average figure of $9.5 million for the same. And 2 analysts are in estimates of company making revenue of $9.5 million in the next quarter that will end on Jun 2022. Company posted $5.44 million and $7.68 million of sales in current and next quarters respectively a year earlier. Analysts are expecting this quarter sales to grow by 74.60% while estimating it to be 23.70% for the next quarter.

Weighing up company’s earnings over the past 5-year and in the next 5-year periods, we find the company posting an annual earnings growth rate of 0.00% during past 5 years. In 2023, company’s earnings growth rate is likely to be around 0.10% while estimates for its earnings growth in next 5 years are of 15.00%.

SRAX Dividends

SRAX Inc. is more likely to be releasing its next quarterly report between April 03 and April 07 and investors are confident in the company announcing better current-quarter dividends despite the fact that it has been facing issues arising out of mounting debt.

SRAX Inc. (NASDAQ:SRAX)’s Major holders

Insiders are in possession of 19.21% of company’s total shares while institution are holding 20.44 percent of that, with stock having share float percentage of 25.30%. Investors also watch the number of corporate investors in a company very closely, which is 20.44% institutions for SRAX Inc. that are currently holding shares of the company. Whitefort Capital Management, LP is the top institutional holder at SRAX for having 2.48 million shares of worth $4.24 million. And as of Sep 29, 2022, it was holding 9.41% of the company’s outstanding shares.

The second largest institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), which was holding about 0.95 million shares on Sep 29, 2022. The number of shares represents firm’s hold over 3.59% of outstanding shares, having a total worth of $1.62 million.

On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund are the top two Mutual Funds which own company’s shares. As of Sep 29, 2022, the former fund manager was holding 1.22 million shares of worth $2.08 million or 4.62% of the total outstanding shares. The later fund manager was in possession of 0.57 million shares on Sep 29, 2022, making its stake of worth around $0.98 million in the company or a holder of 2.17% of company’s stock.